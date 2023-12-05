Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blasted what he called Israel’s “war crimes” and its “crimes against humanity” in Gaza.

“Israel’s war crimes and its crimes against humanity in Gaza should not be left unanswered,” he said on Tuesday as he delivered his remarks at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Erdogan also said that Türkiye’s priority is to “ensure that a permanent ceasefire is implemented in Gaza and humanitarian aid is delivered without any interruption.”

He also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Netanyahu jeopardises the region’s future and safety to extend his political life,” he said.