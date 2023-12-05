WORLD
3 MIN READ
Qatar urges UNSC to force Israel into talks with Hamas for ending Gaza war
It is "shameful" for the international community to allow heinous crimes, the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians including women and children, says th Qatari emir.
Qatar urges UNSC to force Israel into talks with Hamas for ending Gaza war
Qatar, where several political leaders of Hamas are based, has been leading negotiations between the Palestinian resistance group and Israel. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 5, 2023

Qatar's emir has called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table over the war in Gaza, saying the inaction by the international community in halting the conflict was "shameful".

"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday in a speech to Gulf leaders gathered in the Qatari capital Doha for a regional summit.

Qatar, where several political leaders of Hamas are based, has been leading negotiations between the Palestinian resistance group and Israel.

Those talks led to a truce that ultimately lasted for seven days before hostilities resumed on Friday.

During the truce, Hamas released dozens of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and Israel allowed humanitarian aid to flow into the coastal strip.

RelatedTurkish President and Qatari Emir discuss ongoing Israeli war on Gaza

Renewing truce

RECOMMENDED

Sheikh Tamim said Qatar was working with both sides to repair the deal.

"We are constantly working to renew (the truce) and to alleviate the burden of our people in the Gaza , but truces are not an alternative for a comprehensive ceasefire," he said.

Israel launched its latest assault on Gaza after the Hamas' Oct. 7 attack when 1,200 Israelis were killed and 240 hostages were taken, according to Tel Aviv.

In eight weeks of warfare, the Gaza health ministry said at least 15,899 Palestinians, 70% of them women and children, have been killed by Israeli forces.

In November, the 15-member UN security council overcame an impasse and called for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting between Israel and Hamas for a "sufficient number of days" to allow aid access.

Related'Soft power on steroids': How Qatar's efforts saved Israel-Palestine truce deal
SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added