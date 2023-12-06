A 1970s Swedish song ‘Leve Palestina’, which means Long Live Palestine, has become a rallying anthem for protesters taking to streets across Europe against Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

The song by the band Kofia was once attempted to be censured by Swedish authorities, which were close to the Zionists, yet its powerful lyrics endured and have again become a way for Palestinians and their allies to express resistance.

“I started this music group, Kofia, in order to tell the people the story of my country,” says George Totari, 77, the band’s founder in an interview with TRT World.

“When I came here to Sweden in 1967, I realised that I could not criticise Israel as openly as I could in Palestine. And most people, whether on the left or right, knew nothing about Palestine.”

And so came the lyrics.

Rocks and olives

"And we have cultivated the earth And we have harvested the wheat We have picked the lemons And pressed the olives And the whole world knows our soil"

The Israeli military has killed more than 15,800 Palestinians, many of them women and children, in the two month old war.

In the age of social media, it has become increasingly difficult for the Israeli government to hide the atrocities unfolding on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

But governments from the United States to Germany have been cracking down on people opposing Israel’s disproportionate military campaign.

Totari was born in Nazareth in 1946 two years before Israel was carved out of Palestine. He migrated to Sweden after the 1967 war in which Israel occupied large tracts of Palestinian land.

Sweden was “more Zionist than Israel itself" back then, he says.

The expulsion of Palestinians and occupation of their lands compelled Totari to form the band called Kofia, which translates to keffiyeh in Swedish, in the city of Gothenburg along with other Palestinians and leftist Swedish musicians.

It was a way for them to use musical narrative to show the resilience and determination inherent in the Palestinian struggle.

Around the time the band started making music, prominent Swedish politicians hesitated criticising Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and in 1971 some of them even extended a welcome to Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, who Palestinians regard as a fascist.

Totari, who is a Palestinian Christian, says he found inspiration in his memories of hometown of Nazareth, recalling moments of singing at a church and at parties. He channelled those memories to resist Israeli oppression.

A lasting impact

Over the decades, Palestinian diaspora has produced several musicians and artists of renown. But what sets Kofia apart is its embrace of a western language to put across the message.

Writing simple yet powerful bilingual lyrics with repetitive melodic patterns rooted in the maqam musical tradition, the band created something unique, says Dr Louis Brehony, the author of the book Palestinian music in exile.

"At that time, there were many Palestinian bands and musicians around the world, and the vast majority of them, I would say, were singing directly to the Palestinian people."

But Kofia’s unique approach to use music as a tool to educate the Swedish people and convey the message of Palestinian resistance to Europeans in a language of their own made them stand out, he tells TRT World.

Brehony is also the director of the award-winning short documentary A Revolution Through Music, which is centered on the works of Kofia.

"They felt that it was their duty to convey that message in a language that Swedish people could understand too. They sang bilingually in Swedish and Arabic, even teaching Swedish singers to sing in Arabic."