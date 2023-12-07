Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack has fundamentally changed the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in various aspects, with Tel Aviv launching a cruel military campaign that has brutalised Gaza's civilians.

Tel Aviv has faced a severe backlash from global audiences, which have largely sided with Palestinians subjected to an indiscriminate Israeli bombing campaign. While the Israeli campaign stopped for a week-long ceasefire through a hostage release deal, Tel Aviv restarted its bombing campaign on Palestinian civilians after the truce collapsed.

R. David Harden, a former USAID mission director to the occupied West Bank and Gaza and a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama's special peace envoy for the Middle East, is among several experts who believe the October 7 has changed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict drastically.

Harden, speaking to TRT World, finds that Hamas has become a bigger force across Palestine. And the recent hostage swap deal also showed Hamas's growing clout, according to Harden. Here is how he sees new dynamics in the conflict and the likelihood of Palestinian statehood in the backdrop of the October 7 attack.

TRT World: Do you think the October 7 attack has brought both Israelis and Palestinians closer to the two-state solution?

R David Harden: The Palestinians are not talking about a two-state solution, and the Israelis aren't talking about a two-state solution. And people in Israeli or Palestinian circles that speak about a two-state solution are regarded as naive. The Biden administration and the EU are the only ones pushing the two-state solution. [Türkiye also proposed to leaders of G20 and other platforms to "take an initiative in realising a two-state solution".]

And yet, that may be the only realistic exit. I have written an op-ed in the Israeli publication Haaretz that argues Biden should recognise Palestinian statehood and appoint an ambassador.

What are the real obstacles in realising the two-state solution?

RDH: The Israelis aren't in a mindset of accepting a Palestinian state. They are expanding the settlements [in the occupied West Bank] and are in Gaza right now, and they're not interested in a two-state solution. And I don't know how you resolve the border dispute without resolving the settlements. Of course, there is the question of Jerusalem and the Palestinian aspirations to have Jerusalem as their capital. There would have to be governance over Gaza. And I think that remains deeply unsettled as to how that would work out there.

There will likely be a need for some kind of connectivity between Gaza and the occupied West Bank. And the Israelis are going to have a pretty firm view about that.

There are still displaced Palestinians and neighbouring states, and whether or not they get a right of return and where they will return…all that remains a fundamental question. Also, many Israelis continue to believe that any Palestinian state would be a threat to the state of Israel.

There are other issues which are very important, like water and sanitation. The water situation is solvable, but it requires a lot of negotiations. So, I think that those are examples of some of the issues that affect the two-state solution.

Who will be the sponsors of the two-state solution?

RDH: Ultimately, I do think that the Israelis and the Palestinians themselves are going to have to want it. The parties must have a deal and agree on a process and what the future will look like. It's fine if the US, Türkiye, or anybody else facilitates the conversation. But ultimately, it's a negotiation between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Can an international force with a UN mandate to implement international law and realisation of the two-state solution be deployed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank?

RDH: First of all, you will have to get countries to agree to provide forces, and the scope of that work will have to be very clear. Is this just a buffer force? Is this a policing force? Is this a force that can return fire? These all remain unresolved.

The MFO (Multinational Force and Observers) in Egypt is an interesting example of something that has worked. [The MFO is located in and around the Sinai Peninsula and supervises the implementation of the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace]. UNIFIL (The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) is another example. [UNIFIL was established in 1978 to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon]

The Israelis and the Palestinians would have to accept the scope of what a (peacekeeping) force would look like…and then you have to get those who would be willing to staff it. But [they will also] have to deal with the complexities of when things go wrong, which they inevitably will. Will this force have the ability to shoot back or not? Then, who holds the force accountable? These are structural questions that remain unresolved. Now, you could just create a new multinational organisation to provide security like the MFO.

How do you evaluate the current Israeli war on Gaza?

RDH: Basically, it's an inflection point because I don't think the Israelis are achieving their war objectives. The Palestinians have gotten a lot of global support for statehood, but they also have a lot of challenges in front of them.

Which ways has the October 7 attack affected the future of Palestinian statehood and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict?