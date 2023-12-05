During Elon Musk's recent trip to Israel, the tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla Motors, met with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, visited a kibbutz attacked by Hamas, backed Israel's war on Gaza and appeared to roll back on technical support.

Nidaa Bassoumi, a Palestinian and Media Coordinator at Sada Social, an organisation driving Palestinian digital rights, says the organisation issued a plea to Musk, expressing significant concern about his visit to Israel and the potential threat it poses to "the minimal actions Palestinians can take on social media platforms."

Bassoumi describes X, formerly Twitter and owned by Musk as providing "a vital source of information and a primary means of communication with Palestinians in Gaza, conveying their stories and narratives. Meanwhile, other platforms increasingly lean towards pro- "Israel" policies."

Groups see Musk's trip to the Middle East as a step back for Palestinians and organisations providing relief in the besieged enclave. It comes after heavy Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 15,899 Palestinians. Around 80 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have also been displaced since October 7.

In the same month, Israel cut off telecommunications networks, resulting in a communications blackout in Gaza amid concerns about the UN's operations, healthcare services and locals.

Musk said Starlink, which claims to be the "world's most advanced broadband satellite internet," and is used by 2 million people across seven continents in over 60 countries, would "support connectivity to internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza."

His announcement received strong Israeli pushback, while some observers regarded Musk's pledge as a breakthrough to boost communication amid the devastation.

Nevertheless, during Musk's trip to the Middle East, Israeli communications minister Shlomo Karhi announced a deal was reached with Musk for Starlink to "only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip."

Eric Sype, US National Organiser of 7amleh, the Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, a non-profit launched 10 years ago to bolster Palestinian digital rights, says Starlink is one potential tool that would provide support for Palestinians in Gaza - with the Information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure "almost entirely destroyed."

On Monday, the Palestine Telecommunications Company said Gaza is experiencing its fourth spell since October 7 where communications services have been completely cut off after heavy Israeli shelling.

"Families are not able to be in touch with each other, humanitarian aid organisations cannot communicate with staff to coordinate responses, and Gazans cannot adequately communicate with the outside world to show the reality of their situation," Sype tells TRT World.

Amid the devastation in Gaza, Sype says it is crucial there is commitment and investment in a Palestinian-controlled ICT infrastructure, following the pledges made in the Oslo Accords.

"Starlink could tremendously help alleviate suffering and connect Palestinians to their loved ones and the world in the interim," says Sype.

Bassoumi says Starlink would free Palestine and Gaza from Israeli restrictions on communication. She notes a challenging environment for Palestinians with setbacks that impact the development of its own communications network.

She says some resources like tools and cables are barred from entering Gaza that could strengthen its communications infrastructure. Other materials, she says only enter "after obtaining prior permission from the occupation, along with a clear and advance declaration of the purpose for using these networks".

As such, Bassoumi calls for communications network development to "exclusively occur in the presence of United Nations personnel," referencing Israel's control of Gaza's Mediterranean Sea and its ongoing occupation of the West Bank since 1967. She adds submarine cables also have to pass through Israeli checkpoints.

During the trip, Musk also faced criticism for not visiting Gaza to observe the widespread destruction. It led to the Palestinian group Hamas inviting Musk to view what it calls "the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility."

Bassoumi says Sada Social also "warned against bias aligned with Israeli pressures", insisting the centre also invited Musk to visit Gaza to witness firsthand "the conditions of Palestinians under Israeli massacres, in which his platform sensors."

"This is to ensure he (Musk) sees and hears it (Gaza), recognising the urgent need to provide Palestinians with a safe and free space for expression, storytelling, and narration, away from any digital violations," she adds.

Impact on social media