Islam has been in China for more than 1,300 years, and Muslims there have a long and storied history.

But that legacy is currently under threat, as China’s 22 million Muslims face an ongoing “Sinicisation” process that aims to fully assimilate this minority into the majority Han-Chinese society. The suppression of the Turkic Uighurs in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Regionhas long been discussed and documented.

But Chinese-speaking Muslims (the Hui) and Islam in China’s interior provinces have similarly, if not more quietly, been subject to a fierce campaign. In the past five years, some 1,700 mosques in China have been destroyed or modified to remove their iconic minarets and domes, according to a striking new report.

Meanwhile, some local municipalities have banned Chinese students under the age of 18 from entering mosques or learning about Islam. Muslim bookstores have been closed and religious publications are prohibited. Even Halal signs in Arabic have been removed from Muslim restaurants.

To understand this phenomenon, one has to understand the history of Islam in China and China’s political dynamics associated with its Marxist ruling ideology.

Since the Ming Dynasty in the 14th century, Islam and Muslims as a whole had already been assimilated into Chinese societies and cultures. During this time period Muslims adopted the Chinese language.

Muslim religious professionals such as Buddhist and Daoist clergies registered with and were authorised by the Chinese state. Muslim intellectuals took part in the Confucian civil service exam. The Muslim populace married Han Chinese.

Islam began to be interpreted in Confucian terms and a rich Han Kitab (or Chinese book) literature began to emerge.

Muslims of various origins, cultures, and languages now became Sino-Muslim, or Chinese-speaking Muslim, and Islam became Sino-phone Islam. Or in other words, Muslims became Chinese and Islam was Sinicised, as evidenced by the construction of pagodas, or temple-shaped mosques, and the formation of Confucian-Muslim literati.

However, things began to change in the early 20th century, especially after China launched the Open Door policy to foreign investors in the late 1970s. Islam and Muslims in China began to be influenced by Middle Eastern dynamics, especially by Arab culture and way of understanding. Chinese Muslims who used to study in Ottoman Türkiye now went to Arab countries including Egypt’s Al Azhar University and schools in Gulf Arab countries.

Students brought back increased Arabic vocabularies in daily life. Restored mosques often adopt Middle Eastern or Arabesque style. All these practices and adoptions were tolerated during the Open Door policy from the 1970s to 2010. However, they began to be seen as an obstacle to China’s Han cultural populism and ethnic nationalism.

Since the collapse of the former Soviet Union and East European socialist countries, Marxism has faced global decline and the Chinese communist party has sought to legitimise and consolidate Marxism (which cherishes class struggle and justifies the dictatorship of the proletariat working class) through Sinicisation.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping described, Mao Zedong, the founding father of Communist China, had combined Marxism with the “specific realities” (or conditions) of China’s revolutionary period. Mao, however, did not tie Marxism to traditional Han Chinese culture, probably due to the inherent incompatibility between socialism, which was aimed at eradicating social classes, and Confucianism which reinforced social hierarchies.