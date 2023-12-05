US President Joe Biden has told campaign donors that he wasn’t sure he’d be running for reelection if Donald Trump wasn’t also in the race, saying that democracy is "more at risk in 2024" and that the former president and his allies are out to "destroy" democratic institutions.

President Biden was using a trio of fundraisers on Tuesday to caution against what might happen should his predecessor again claim control of the White House, noting that Trump has described himself as his supporters’ "retribution" and has vowed to root out "vermin" in the country.

"We’ve got to get it done, not because of me. ... If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. We cannot let him win," Biden said, hitting the last words slowly for emphasis.

Biden's forceful rhetoric came as Trump, the current GOP front-runner, who tried to overturn the 2020 election he lost and is facing criminal charges connected to those efforts, attempted over the weekend to turn the tables by calling Biden the "destroyer of American democracy."

"American democracy, I give you my word as a Biden, is at stake," the president said at the first of three campaign fundraisers in the Boston area.

Drawing some laughter from donors, Biden also mused: "He didn’t even show up at my inauguration. I can’t say I was disappointed, but he didn’t even show up."

The warnings by Biden are increasingly part of his pitch to donors.

The president is pushing to raise money for his reelection effort before the end of the year, appearing at seven events through Monday — with more to come.

Related Unpopularity of Biden and Trump buoys third party hopes for 2024 US election

Hoping for new options