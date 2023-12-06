Wednesday, December 6, 2023

1743 GMT — US President Joe Biden has pushed feuding US lawmakers to urgently pass military aid for Kiev, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop with Ukraine and could even clash with NATO.

Democrat Biden said he was ready to make a "significant compromise" with Republicans who are blocking $60 billion in Ukraine assistance while they seek tough measures against migrants on the border with Mexico.

"This cannot wait," Biden said in an address at the White House.

Also on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told G7 leaders that Ukraine is increasing military production with partners and called on American companies to join, adding that Russia has "significantly increased pressure" on the front.

More updates 👇

1707 GMT — Ukraine's SBU killed fugitive Ukrainian lawmaker in Russia

A former Ukrainian lawmaker regarded by Kiev as a traitor has been shot dead near Moscow and a Ukrainian source said he was killed by the country's security service.

Illia Kyva was a pro-Russian member of Ukraine's parliament before Moscow attacked in February 2022, but had been in Russia throughout the war and frequently criticised Ukrainian authorities online.

Russian investigators said Kyva died on the spot after being shot in a park in Odintsovo region, southwest of Moscow, and they had opened a murder hunt.

The Ukrainian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the SBU security service was responsible.

1648 GMT —US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

The United States has charged four pro-Russian soldiers with war crimes for the abduction and torture of an American national in Ukraine.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the charges against the four "Russia-affiliated military personnel" were the first to be brought under a US war crimes statute passed by Congress nearly 30 years ago.

Garland, speaking to reporters, said Russian forces in Ukraine had committed "atrocities on the largest scale in any European armed conflict since the Second World War."

1647 GMT — Russia claims it downed Ukrainian Su-25, Mig-29 fighter jets

Russia has said its forces targeted Su-25 and Mig-29 fighter jets in Ukraine.

"Russian air defence units shot down two Su-25 and one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force," said a statement by the Defence Ministry, noting that they were shot down over the eastern Donetsk and southeastern Zaporizhzhia regions.

It was also mentioned that 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in different regions.

1643 GMT —EU countries order only 60,000 shells for Ukraine via new scheme: sources

European Union countries have placed orders for only 60,000 artillery shells under an EU scheme to help get 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by next spring, according to people familiar with the figures.

The scheme was a centrepiece of an EU initiative to ramp up the supply of vital 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine, allowing countries to place orders with industry through contracts negotiated by the bloc's European Defence Agency (EDA).

Member states continue to deliver artillery ammunition to Ukraine, whether through stocks, redirection of existing orders or new procurement. The goal to deliver one million rounds of ammunition remains a political priority. We continue to encourage all member states to consider placing orders within the EDA framework contracts, as capacities remain available. - EU spokesperson Peter Stano

1638 GMT —US and Ukrainian leaders seek expansion of arms production

US and Ukrainian government representatives have signed an agreement to speed weapons co-production and data sharing at a conference held in Washington.

The letter of intent was signed at a meeting of US and Ukrainian industry and government representatives, and "will prioritise co-production and technical data exchange to address the urgent operational needs of the armed forces in Ukraine," Jason Israel, the White House National Security Council's Director for Defence Policy and Strategy said.

1431 GMT —Kremlin says reduction of Western military aid to Ukraine not related to peace talks

The Kremlin has said that the reduction of Western military aid to Ukraine is not related to the possibility of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

“This is not connected in any way,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing in response to a question on whether there is a proposal from Ukraine on holding peace talks in the context of the reduction of Western military aid for Kiev.

Peskov further said that currently, the main thing for Moscow is to achieve its goals with regards to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Of course, it is preferable to achieve these goals through political and diplomatic means. And when the West and Ukrainians reject these methods, then the special military operation continues,” Peskov added.

1228 GMT —UK announces new sanctions targeting 'Putin's war machine'