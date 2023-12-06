Wednesday, December 6, 2023

2100 GMT — The United States has discussed with Israel its timeline for military invasion in besieged Gaza and "how this falls into a longer-term strategy for addressing this issue that goes beyond just military means," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"We have talked to them about timetables. I don't want to share that because Israel has already kind of telegraphed precisely the location of its ground operation and I don't want to be the one telegraphing timetables," Sullivan told the Reuters news agency in a telephone interview devoted largely to Ukraine's defence industry.

"I will just say that we’ve talked through with them what they’re thinking in terms of the duration and how this falls into a longer-term strategy for addressing this issue that goes beyond just military means," he said.

1855 GMT — US would object to 'buffer zone' inside Gaza: State Dept

The United States would object to any proposed buffer zone that would be inside Gaza as it would violate Washington's position that the Palestinian enclave must not be reduced in size after the current conflict, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

1738 GMT — Gaza's public order likely to 'completely break down'

The head of the UN has warned that he expects "public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions" in Gaza, currently under relentless Israeli bombardment.

The humanitarian conditions amid the Israeli war on Gaza are "fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the president of the Security Council.

"Such an outcome must be avoided at all costs," he said in the letter.

Guterres wrote the letter invoking Article 99 of the UN's charter, which states that "the Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

"The health care system in Gaza is collapsing," he said, adding that "there is no effective protection of civilians."

He warned the Security Council that the war "may aggravate existing threats to international peace and security."

1854 GMT — Hezbollah fighter killed in clashes on Lebanon-Israel border

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that one of its fighters had been killed in clashes with the Israeli army.

The group, however, did not provide any details about the circumstances leading to its member’s death.

1841 GMT — Israel's military claims its forces in Gaza are operating 'in the heart of Khan Younis'

Israel's military has said that its forces in Gaza were operating "in the heart of Khan Younis" for the first time.

It said soldiers "arrived at the centre of Khan Yunis and began targeted raids in the heart of the city," which it identified as a symbol of Hamas' military and administrative rule.

1827 GMT — G7 leaders call for further humanitarian pauses in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations have called for further humanitarian pauses in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"More urgent action is needed to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and minimise civilian casualties. We support and encourage further humanitarian pauses to enable this," G7 leaders said in a joint statement after a virtual meeting.

The leaders also called on Iran to refrain from providing support to Hamas as well as Hezbollah and Houthi fighters in the region.

1825 GMT — Abbas won’t govern Gaza after war: Israel’s Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not govern Gaza during his term.

“As long as I’m the prime minister of Israel, this will not happen,” Netanyahu said on social media platform X, in response to a report by Sky News Arabia that Abbas had confirmed that his authority is ready to assume power in Gaza.

"Those who educate their children for terrorism, finance terrorism and support terrorist families, will not be able to rule Gaza after eliminating Hamas," he said.

There was no comment yet from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) on Netanyahu's statements.

1716 GMT — Israel vows to push Lebanon’s Hezbollah away from border

Israel will push Lebanese group Hezbollah beyond the Litani River in southern Lebanon, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed.

Speaking during a meeting with heads of settlements near the border with Lebanon, Gallant said this could be achieved either through international political arrangements or, if necessary, through military action, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

“We aim to reinstate security for the residents via an international political arrangement to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani, in accordance with UN Resolution 1701,” the minister said.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701 calls for a full cessation of hostilities and Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

1711 GMT — Nine killed in Israeli bombing of house in southern Gaza: Palestinian medical sources

Nine Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Rafah in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian medical sources.

1707 GMT — Israel to be held accountable for its oppression of Palestinians since WWII: Erdogan

Israel will be held accountable for all oppression it has caused in Palestine since World War II, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, adding that there would be "no escape" from this.

"The more the Israeli administration escalates its oppression, the heavier the price it will pay," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Israeli rulers will sooner or later be tried in the court of humanity, suffer the punishment they deserve, and take their place in the dustbin of history," he added.

1703 GMT — Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli forces were encircling the Gaza house of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Yesterday I said that our forces could reach anywhere in Gaza. Today they are encircling Sinwar's house. His house may not be his fortress and he can escape but it's only a matter of time before we get him," Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement.

1644 GMT — An exodus from Gaza would be 'catastrophic': UN refugee chief

An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza into other countries in the region would be "catastrophic", the United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi has said in an interview, stressing the need for a ceasefire.

"I hope that there will not be a regional exodus of Palestinians," he said.

"One should never forget that two-thirds of the population of Gaza are already refugees from the original conflict," he said, referring to Israel's creation 75 years ago which gave rise to the exodus or forced displacement of 760,000 Palestinians.

A fresh exodus, Grandi warned, "would be an additional burden on the refugee population, on the Palestinian population and on the region".

1620 GMT — Yemen's Houthis launch ballistic missiles towards Israel

Yemen's Houthis said the group launched several ballistic missiles at military posts in the Israeli city of Eilat, the group's military spokesperson has said in a statement.

1514 GMT — Qassam Brigades' snipers target several Israeli soldiers, military vehicles across Gaza

Hamas' military wing has said its snipers have targeted several Israeli soldiers and military vehicles across Gaza.

According to several statements issued by the Qassam Brigades, its snipers targeted eight Israeli soldiers in the last 24 hours in areas of eastern Khan Younis city.

The brigades also used mortar shells to attack Israeli infiltrating forces in eastern Khan Younis, it said.

In a separate statement, the brigades said its fighters in northern Gaza targeted 12 Israeli military vehicles near the Beit Lahia Project area.

1512 GMT — US defence official: Navy shot down a drone originating from Houthi-controlled part of Yemen

The US Navy shot down a drone originating from a part of Yemen that is controlled by the Houthi group, a US defence official who declined to be named has said.

1452 GMT — Israel receives 10,000 tonnes of US military equipment since start of Gaza war

The United States supplied Israel with over 10,000 tonnes of military equipment since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, the Israeli Defence Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry said that the 200th cargo plane carrying military equipment for the army had arrived in Israel.

The equipment includes armoured vehicles, armaments, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition, and more, the statement added.

The first US cargo plane arrived in Israel on Oct. 11. "Since then, over 10,000 tons of military equipment were delivered to Israel since the beginning of the war," the defence ministry said.

1347 GMT —International humanitarian law has to be respected in Gaza: UK premier

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated the UK's long-standing support to the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying international humanitarian law has to be respected in Gaza.

His remarks came during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in parliament, responding to a question by Conservative MP Flick Drummond.

Asked what support will the UK offer to the ICC to investigate incidents before and since Oct. 7 in Israel, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank, Sunak said when it comes to the situation in Gaza, his government has been consistent in saying that "international humanitarian law has to be respected."