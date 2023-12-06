Four Rohingya refugees were killed during a gunfight between two insurgent groups in Bangladesh, police said, in the latest sign of deteriorating security in the country's overcrowded relief camps.

Local police chief Shamim Hossain said on Wednesday that an hourlong shootout took place between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) on Tuesday night.

"Four Rohingya refugees were killed, and two Rohingya were seriously injured," he added.

Neither group gave immediate comment on the clash.

The RSO has been challenging the larger and more established ARSA for control of the camps since the start of the year, coinciding with a crackdown on ARSA by Bangladeshi security forces.

Violence has long been a fact of life for those living in the refugee settlements.

Police say more than 60 Rohingya refugees have been killed in Bangladeshi camp clashes this year, including women and children.

Struggle for survival

Bangladesh is home to around a million members of the stateless and mainly Muslim minority, most of whom fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar that is now subject to a UN genocide probe.