India's health ministry has ordered a probe into Apollo Hospital Delhi, part of the country's largest private hospital chain Apollo Hospitals, after it was linked to illegal sale by Myanmar nationals of their kidneys for organ transplants.

A report in Britain's Telegraph accused Apollo of being embroiled in a "cash for kidneys" scandal in which young villagers from Myanmar were being flown to its Delhi hospital and enticed to sell their kidneys to rich Burmese patients.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), which falls under the health ministry, has asked Delhi Health Secretary S B Deepak Kumar to "get the matter examined, take appropriate action ... and furnish an action-taken report within a week", according to a letter seen by Reuters news agency.

A committee was being formed to probe the matter and details of donors and patients have been sought from the hospital, Kumar told local media. Reuters was unable to reach Kumar.