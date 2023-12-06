Air New Zealand said it aims to become the first airline to fly an electric plane after announcing plans to have a battery-powered aircraft join its fleet in 2026.

The national airline said on Wednesday that it has ordered an electric ALIA aircraft from US-based aerospace manufacturer Beta Technologies.

It is expected to join Air New Zealand's fleet initially as a cargo-only service, flying packages and letters on domestic routes in partnership with New Zealand Post.

"We're aiming to be the first airline to fly a next-generation aircraft commercially," Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability Officer Kiri Hannifin told AFP.

She added that New Zealand's national carrier does not yet have a date when they will be able to offer passenger flights on battery-powered planes.

Scandinavian Airlines announced plans last May to carry customers on its first commercial electric flights in 2028.

'New chapter for airline'

Air New Zealand said in a statement that the battery-powered ALIA can be fully recharged in around an hour. It will land and take off like a conventional aircraft.