Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, has answered questions about Turkish-Greek relations ahead of his planned visit to Athens on December 7th.

Starting his remarks by emphasising that Türkiye and Greece are two neighbouring countries sharing the same geography, sea, and air, Erdogan spoke about his recent statements on a "new page" and a "win-win formula" in Turkish-Greek relations:

"We share the same geography, the same sea. We breathe the same air. Historically, we are intertwined. There are many issues between us that we have not yet resolved, and we are aware of this as two countries," Erdogan said.

"However, whether these problems become a cause of tension, leading to disagreements between our governments and our peoples, is in our hands. In this sense, I spoke about a 'new page' and the 'win-win' principle in our relations. The 'win-win' approach is already at the core of Türkiye's approach to international relations and diplomacy."

Erdogan emphasised the importance of addressing disputes through dialogue and reaching common ground, stating that Türkiye and Greece have achieved a positive momentum in shaping their relations within this framework.

Pointing out the revival of bilateral mechanisms that had been inactive for a long time, Erdogan stated, "Now, it is up to both sides to strengthen, institutionalise, and advance this understanding. I believe that Mr. (Greek PM Kyriakos) Mitsotakis shares the same intention."

Erdogan highlighted that the joint intention would be recorded in the declaration on friendly relations and good neighbourliness, planned to be signed in Athens on December 7th.

'We need friends, not enemies, like all countries'

President Erdogan said that Türkiye has never viewed neighbouring Greece as an enemy and stressed the need for friends, not enemies.

"Just like all countries, we need friends, not enemies. I often say, especially concerning our neighbours, including Greece, we believe that we have no problems that cannot be overcome" Erdogan said.

"I think that in recent times, Greece has reconsidered its perspective towards us, realising that we are a nation that never refuses the extended hand of friendship when it comes to the security of our people, the integrity of our land, and our national interests," he continued.

Erdogan expressed confidence that Mitsotakis understood this and sincerely desired to overcome the problems between Türkiye and Greece and advance relations.

"I will say this to Mr. Mitsotakis: Kyriakos, my friend, as long as you do not threaten us, we do not threaten you either. Let's strengthen the trust between our two countries."

"Whether it's the issues in the Aegean, joint efforts against irregular migration, the ongoing problems of the Turkish minority in Greece, there is no problem that we cannot solve through dialogue based on mutual goodwill," he added.

Erdogan mentioned the strong public support both governments received in the recent elections in both countries, emphasising the potential for both leaders to take strong and constructive steps.