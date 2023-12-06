The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said that Gaza has become “one of the most dangerous places” in the world, amid the ongoing brutal Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The entire Gaza Strip has become one of the most dangerous places in the world," UNRWA said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

UNRWA also said "there is nowhere to go as shelters" in Gaza, adding that its shelters are “overflowing" with displaced Palestinian people.

On Monday, UNRWA said that over 85 percent of the Gaza population are currently displaced — nearly 1.9 million of the total 2.3 million people — and that almost 1.2 million internally displaced persons were sheltering in its 156 installations.

'Looming' catastrophe

For its part, the UN food agency said that only a lasting peace can avert the “looming humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

“The resumption of hostilities in Gaza will only intensify the catastrophic hunger crisis that already threatens to overwhelm the civilian population,” the World Food Program (WFP) said in a statement on Tuesday.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a surprise attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.