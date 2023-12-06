Norway's minority government and opposition parties on Tuesday reached a deal to allow mineral exploration in the Arctic seabed, despite strong pushback from environmental groups amid concerns about its damage to marine ecosystems.

By some estimates, Norway is seeking to open up an area of some 280,000 square km - roughly the size of the country of Italy - for exploration and mining of copper, gold and rare earth minerals.

The planned zone is southwest of the Arctic island of Svalbard, an archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

Environmental concerns

The parliamentary deal is a vital step before full-scale ocean mining on a commercial level begins.

But Norway’s environment agency has criticised the deep sea mining, saying it can have "significant and irreversible consequences for the marine environment."

Campaign groups like Greenpeace Norway have labelled the decision a "disaster for the sea" that would impact "our last wilderness."

The organisation says it remains unclear the fallout of deep sea for minerals on marine life, including endangered species like whales, seabirds and fish.

Martin Sveinssonn Melvaer, part of Bellona, a non-profit environmental group, called Norway’s decision "completely contrary to scientific recommendations" and a "derailment" of the fight against global climate crisis.

In a written communique endorsed by several other organisations, Bellona said the plan lacks "sufficient knowledge" and "violates Norway's national and international obligations."

Karoline Andaur, chief executive of wildlife organisation WWF Norway described it as "the biggest disgrace in Norway's management of the oceans in modern times and the final nail in the coffin for Norway's reputation as a responsible maritime nation."

The UK and Norway's fishing industry have also voiced opposition to plan.

Norway's minister for petroleum and energy, Terje Aasland, told local media that the government would seek to "do this carefully," insisting on a measured approach that involves collecting more data before extraction.

A mad mineral rush

Norway, which has a population of less than 6 million people, is one of the largest oil producers in the world. Over the decades, the Scandinavian country has accumulated oil revenue of $1.4 trillion - the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world.

But oil and gas reserves are depleting and newer technologies like electric cars and solar panels are dependent on rare earth minerals.

As it happens, China has come to dominate the rare earth minerals supply chain. This has unnerved European politicians who now want to secure a steady stream of minerals from their economies.

The demand for important minerals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium is predicted to increase in coming years.