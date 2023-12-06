WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran prepares for human space missions after successful capsule launch
Iran's Telecommunications Minister says the launch of the 500-kilogramme capsule on a new class of domestically built space rocket named "Salman" could pave the way for human spaceflight.
Iran prepares for human space missions after successful capsule launch
This photo released by the Iranian Defence Ministry shows a rocket with a capsule carrying animals launched from an undisclosed location into orbit. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 6, 2023

Iran has launched a capsule designed to carry living beings in a step towards sending astronauts into space, state media reported — the latest test of aerospace technology criticised by the West.

The capsule was successfully sent up to a height of 130 kilometres (80 miles), the IRNA news agency quoted Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour as saying on Wednesday.

He said the launch of the 500-kilogramme capsule on a new class of domestically built space rocket named "Salman" could pave the way for human spaceflight.

It was not immediately clear if live animals were in the capsule, whose launch came 13 years after Iran sent turtles, a rat and worms into space.

RelatedIran launches new military satellite amid growing tensions with West

US raises alarm bells

RECOMMENDED

Tehran has struggled with several satellite launch failures in the past, and the successful launch of its first military satellite into orbit in April 2020 drew a sharp rebuke from the United States.

In September this year, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military, launched a new military imaging satellite into space.

Iran has always denied any ambition to develop nuclear weapons, insisting that its satellite and rocket launches are for civil or defence purposes only.

Tehran has been under tough US sanctions since Washington's 2018 withdrawal from a landmark nuclear deal.

The accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, granted the republic sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear activities aimed at preventing the country from developing an atomic warhead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor