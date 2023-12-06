Turkish security forces "neutralised" 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said.

Earlier in the morning, three PKK terrorists were targeted and "neutralised" in the Operation Claw-Lock zone as a result of the army’s "determined operations," said the ministry on X on Wednesday.

The other eight terrorists were later “neutralised” in the same zone by an airstrike conducted by the country's armed forces, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said they will continue to destroy terrorists’ nests under the motto "Wherever the terrorist is, that’s our target."