Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ ties, Middle East tensions
Nothing can prevent development of "our friendly relations," Putin tells Prince Mohammed, who touts joint coordination between the two countries that "helped remove tensions in Middle East".
Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed, who together control one-fifth of the oil pumped each day, have long enjoyed close relations.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 6, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh after visiting the United Arab Emirates, making a rare trip abroad as Moscow seeks to reassert itself on the global stage.

"Nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations," Putin told Prince Mohammed on Wednesday, inviting the Saudi royal to visit Moscow. "It is very important for all of us to exchange information and assessments with you on what is happening in the region. Our meeting is certainly timely," Putin said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said Putin and Prince Mohammed discussed OPEC+ cooperation and that cooperation would be continued, TASS news agency reported.

The meeting came after a fall in oil prices despite a pledge for further supply cuts by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries [OPEC] and allies led by Russia.

"We talked again about cooperation in OPEC+. The parties agree that our countries bear a great responsibility for interaction in order to maintain the international energy market at the proper level, in a stable, predictable state," Peskov said on Wednesday, according to Interfax news agency.

Saudi Arabian crown prince praised the joint coordination between the two countries "that helped remove tensions in the Middle East," the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

"We share many interests and many files that we are working on together for the benefit of Russia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and the world as well," the agency quoted the crown prince as saying.

Putin and bin Salman

Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed, who together control one-fifth of the oil pumped each day, have long enjoyed close relations, though both have at times been ostracised by the West.

Putin, who sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, says Russia is engaged in an existential battle with the West — and has courted allies across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia amid Western attempts to isolate Moscow.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia in OPEC+ have been difficult at times.

A deal on cutting exports almost broke down in March 2020, but they managed to make up within weeks, and OPEC+ agreed to record cuts of almost 10 percent of global demand.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
