WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japan says PKK is on its list of major terror groups
Tokyo condemns PKK's terrorist acts, says the Japanese embassy in Türkiye, adding that it has recognised PKK as a terror group since 2002.
Japan says PKK is on its list of major terror groups
The Japanese Embassy in Ankara noted that the list of terrorist organisations on the website of its Public Security Intelligence Agency (PSIA) was updated a few days ago, with the PKK added to it. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 7, 2023

The PKK is listed in Japan's Public Security Intelligence Agency's (PSIA) list of terrorist organisations, the country's embassy in Türkiye said.

The Japanese embassy in Ankara said on Wednesday in a statement that Tokyo has already recognised that the PKK is a terrorist organisation and has frozen its assets since 2002

Stressing that the country's stance on the matter has not changed since then, it noted that the list of terrorist organisations on the website of its Public Security Intelligence Agency (PSIA) was updated a few days ago, with the PKK added to it.

The PKK had not been on the previously updated list of the PSIA's Major International Terrorist Organisations, which included both local and international terrorist organisations such as Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, Al Shabaab, ISIS/Daesh, the Japanese Red Army, and Aum Shinrikyo.

The statement added that the Japanese government condemns terrorist acts that the PKK has perpetrated.

RECOMMENDED

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

In response to questions by Anadolu Agency, a PSIA official said the Türkiye section of the agency's updated Terrorism Regional Situation catalogue provided past and current information on terrorist organisations like ISIS/Daesh, the PKK, and Al-Qaeda.

RelatedHow PKK terror group lures, forces minors to create army of child soldiers
SOURCE:AA
Explore
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor