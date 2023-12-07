Membership in the European Union will provide an additional guarantee of stability and security for Bosnia and Herzegovina and its citizens, High Representative Christian Schmidt has said.

''The citizens of this country have never been this close to integrating into the EU. We have the chance to be even closer to this goal next month. Membership will provide great support to Bosnia and Herzegovina in development and infrastructure projects. It will be an additional guarantee of stability and security for its citizens,'' Schmidt said after a session of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) in the capital Sarajevo on Wednesday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina gained EU candidacy status on December 15, 2022.

According to Schmidt, Bosnia and Herzegovina is at a turning point.

"The international community is concerned that there is currently no significant progress in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Its citizens are ready for the EU, but unfortunately, some politicians give the impression that they have not reached this stage. We must take responsibility for every aspect of the country's development. Thoughtless, offensive rhetoric and false claims must be stopped,'' said Schmidt.