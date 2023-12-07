Britain's immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned on Wednesday saying the government's published draft emergency legislation aimed at getting its Rwandan migrant deportation scheme up and running did not go far enough.

Jenrick said in a resignation letter that the legislation offered one of the last opportunities to tackle the small boats crisis before an election expected next year and the government's plans were a "triumph of hope over experience".

The legislation needed to go further to limit the opportunities for domestic and international courts to challenge the policy, he said.

"The government has a responsibility to place our vital national interests above highly contested interpretations of international law," he said in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which he posted on X.

"I am unable to take the currently proposed legislation through the (House of) Commons as I do not believe it provides us with the best possible chance of success."