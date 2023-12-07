On the 31st anniversary of the historic Babri Mosque's demolition, which will be completed on Wednesday, Indian Muslims have called it a "Black Day," with some vowing to continue their fight for legal rights in the country.

The 16th-century Babri Mosque in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was demolished by Hindu hardliners in 1992, triggering violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims.

Asma Zehra Tayeba, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, wrote on X, "We will remember the martyrdom of innocent 4000 plus brothers in Mumbai and across India." "Let us not forget this Black Day!" she said.

India’s leading Muslim politician and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, wrote on X that they will continue to bring up the Babri Mosque. “Our fight was not for land but for legal rights, we do not want anything in alms. Give us what is our right,” his party said on X.

On the 31st anniversary, the local administration in Ayodhya tightened security and deployed additional security as a precautionary measure, police officials said.

Five years after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the cornerstone for a new Hindu temple on the site of the historic Babri Mosque, which was demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992, the temple's construction is nearing completion, with the inauguration expected in January.

Related After Babri Masjid, India's far-right seeks to raze several other mosques

Babri Mosque

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust established to oversee construction and management, has been posting pictures of the temple's constriction, which has been in full swing.

In October, Modi said officials of the trust had invited him to Ayodhya for the “consecration of Shri Ram temple.”

The decades-long dispute was settled in November 2019, when the Supreme Court of India ruled that a temple could be built on the site and ordered the allotment of a separate plot of land for the construction of another mosque in place of the Babri Mosque.

The case pertained to a 16th-century mosque that was demolished by a frenzied Hindu mob in 1992.