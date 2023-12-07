The 4th UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee Meeting for the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Kasane, Botswana, saw Türkiye secure protection for four additional cultural heritages.

The living traditions of "Mey/Balaban Craftsmanship and Performance," "Socio-Cultural Traditions Related to Iftar," "Mother-of-Pearl Inlay Art" and "Illumination Art" from Türkiye have been officially inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Wednesday.

This latest development propels Türkiye to the second position in the global ranking of countries with the highest number of entries on the "UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who had recently shared the news of the integration of olive cultivation into the UNESCO lists, expressed his satisfaction with the announcement.

He emphasised that Türkiye became the 2nd country to register the most elements in the "UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists" with its cultural value reaching 30.