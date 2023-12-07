TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ranks 2nd in UNESCO Cultural Heritage Lists with four new items
The added items include Iftar Traditions, Mother-of-Pearl Inlay Art, the Art of Illumination, and Mey/Balaban Craftsmanship, as Türkiye becomes the 2nd country to register the most elements with its cultural value reaching 30.
Mother-of-Pearl Inlay Art of Türkiye is added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as well as three other cultural heritages of Türkiye. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
December 7, 2023

The 4th UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee Meeting for the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Kasane, Botswana, saw Türkiye secure protection for four additional cultural heritages.

The living traditions of "Mey/Balaban Craftsmanship and Performance," "Socio-Cultural Traditions Related to Iftar," "Mother-of-Pearl Inlay Art" and "Illumination Art" from Türkiye have been officially inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Wednesday.

This latest development propels Türkiye to the second position in the global ranking of countries with the highest number of entries on the "UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who had recently shared the news of the integration of olive cultivation into the UNESCO lists, expressed his satisfaction with the announcement.

He emphasised that Türkiye became the 2nd country to register the most elements in the "UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists" with its cultural value reaching 30.

He extended congratulations for the successful protection of these new cultural values recognised by UNESCO through X post.

The added elements include Iftar Traditions, Mother-of-Pearl Inlay Art, The Art of Illumination, and Mey/Balaban Craftsmanship and Performance.

Türkiye's ascent to the second position underscores its commitment to preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

