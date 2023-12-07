As Israel continues to pulverise Palestinians with indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that his country will not allow the resistance group Hamas to control the besieged enclave again.

Netanyahu has consistently criticised Mahmoud Abbas, President of the elected Palestinian Authority (PA), and also questioned the Oslo Accords, the US-brokered peace deal signed 30 years ago to settle the Palestine issue.

The PA has expressed its readiness to govern Gaza as part of a comprehensive political strategy, aiming for unity among the occupied West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem in pursuit of a political solution that paves the way for the creation of a Palestinian state.

But in response to the PA's claim that it was the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which killed civilians at the Nova music festival and not Hamas, Netanyahu also dismissed Abbas. "We will not allow him to rule Gaza (as well)".

Paradoxically, he supports the same PA operating in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu's stand is in complete contrast with Israel's all-weather friend, the US. President Joe Biden had earlier suggested that the PA should govern Gaza and the West Bank after the Israel-Hamas war.

The stance of Netanyahu – who heads the most orthodox and ultranationalist government in the history of the zionist state – would potentially avoid a political settlement to the Palestine issue by leveraging international silence and tacit US support.

This logic always involved maintaining the PA's existence to govern Palestinians in the occupied West Bank while deliberately keeping it powerless, analysts say.

“On the Israeli side, the country’s leadership is coming under criticism for what some analysts consider a willful policy of strengthening Hamas and weakening the Palestinian Authority (PA) to avoid pressure to advance toward negotiations and kill the prospects of the two-state solution,” Former diplomat and Senior Fellow at the United States Institute of Peace, HeshamYoussef wrote.

“The PA has now (after the October 7 attack) clearly been further weakened.”

The possibility of a multinational peacekeeping force, too, looks bleak, as no country would willingly deploy its military in an ongoing conflict zone.

"Who would want to administer Gaza--one of the most densely populated territories on earth--where most infrastructure has been destroyed, where Hamas members will still be present, where 60 percent of the population was below the poverty line and food insecure before October 7?" James Gelvin, Modern Middle East historyprofessor at UCLA, tells TRT World.

No Arab nation will also go against the sentiments of its people, which overwhelmingly supports the Palestinian cause, Gelvin further says.

Once the focus shifts to a post-conflict scenario in Gaza, addressing challenging questions about governance, reconstruction, and its potential integration into an independent Palestinian state, the involved parties will be faced with a range of undesirable choices.

Israel's stance on PA and Hamas deeply complicates the question of who will administer the highly-populated enclave after the latest round of conflict.

Hamas or PA?

The primary difference between the two major players in Palestinian politics, the PA and Hamas, lies in their divergent approaches to the Palestinian cause.