Israel's brutal war on Gaza has entered the third month amid relentless and indiscriminate bombing of the blockaded enclave that has killed more than 16,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

After a week-long ceasefire in late November through a hostage release deal, Israel has resumed airstrikes and ground offensive in southern Gaza, where most Palestinians are seeking shelter. It is also the area where Hamas fighters are believed to be entrenched as it is the only part of the besieged enclave not under Zionist control till now.

Experts are assessing the fierce urban fighting in this area, which is now home to more than one million people.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin recently warned his Israeli counterpart that if the urban warfare continues to result in large civilian casualties, Tel Aviv risks facing "a strategic defeat" in the long term, even though it might claim "a tactical victory" in Gaza.

Experts in modern warfare are drawing parallels between the urban warfare in Gaza and similar battlefronts in other cities since World War II, pointing out how the US lost popular support despite winning the battles.

Compared to Gaza, "no other city has had such a complex battle space: Aleppo, Mosul, Hue, Mogadishu, Aachen, Berlin, Stalingrad," says Edward Erickson, a former American military officer and a retired professor of military history at the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University.

Among these battlefields – spread across the Middle East to Africa, Europe, and Russia – the 1968 battle in the Vietnamese city of Hue makes a strong case of how brutal tactics aimed to force enemies to capitulate might lead to a strategic failure at the end.

"The 1968 Battle of Hue stands as a stark representation of how tactical manoeuvres can have profound strategic implications in urban warfare," wrote Carlo J.V. Caro, a political and military analyst.

Hue had Vietnam's third biggest population, with 140,000 civilians alongside an estimated force of 7,500 fighters from the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong, a pro-communist movement in then-South Vietnam against the US intervention.

The US Army defeated its Vietnamese enemies in the infamous Battle of Hue, regaining control at the expense of destroying 80 percent of the city, whose 116,000 residents were forced to leave their hometown.

This US conduct of urban warfare essentially "eroded South Vietnamese and American political support for the war," according to Caro. "This demonstrates a critical challenge in urban warfare: one can win the battle but lose the broader conflict."

In Iraq's Fallujah, a similar story played out in 2016. While US forces captured the city after heavy street fighting with local groups, the disproportionately high number of civilian casualties led local populations to shift their support toward anti-American armed groups.

The lack of popular support and increasing American casualties played a crucial role in the eventual US withdrawal from Iraq.