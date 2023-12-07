Israel has killed more than 17,000 Palestinians, half of them women and children, in retaliation to the October 7 Hamas blitzkrieg, which left over 1000 Israelis dead.

While Israel’s disproportionate military campaign, which includes reckless bombings of Gaza’s densely populated areas, has drawn rage and condemnation globally, never before has the country’s security establishment come under scrutiny for its failures like it has in the past two months.

One of the most pressing questions remains to be centred around the types of weapons Hamas fighters carried while attacking the Israeli villages next to the Gaza border fence.

The Palestinian resistance fighters used high-grade military weapons and armaments in the surprise attack that shattered the image of the Israeli military as an "invincible army."

In Israel’s military organisation chart, there are 60 military bases across the country – of which, the Southern Command located in a close proximity to Gaza, comprises over 20 military bases, including air, naval and land bases.

The command has drawn controversy on many occasions in the past. Unknown assailants have breached its military bases several times, stealing arms and ammunition from weapon depots.

Related Antonio Guterres invokes Article 99 of UN charter over Gaza crisis

It’s one of the recurring problems that has plagued the Israeli military. Such thefts have also been reported from the Israeli military bases along the northern Lebanese border.

The million dollar question however remains unresolved – where do these stolen weapons end up? Several state-sanctioned investigations into Israel's ammunition thefts have remained inconclusive.

The needle of suspicion

The most vulnerable weapons depots are located in Tze'elim kibbutz, which is in a close proximity to the Gaza fence. In June 2023, more than 20,000 automatic assault rifles were found missing from one of the military inventories in the area.

Although Israeli authorities nabbed several dozen suspects for another major weapons theft that had taken place in November 2022 from a military base on the occupied Golan Heights, where 70,000 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and 70 rifle grenades were stolen, the probe however did not prevent future thefts.

Similarly, at the Urban Warfare Training Center again at the Tze'elim kibbutz Army base, a total of 93,000 rounds of 5.56 ammunition were stolen in December 2022. With this amount of stolen ammunition, according to standard military doctrines, a force of 450-500 individuals could engage in uninterrupted combat for 24 hours.

Ammunition theft has been a long-standing problem for the Israeli state. According to a decade-old Haaretz investigation, the Israeli army had lost weapons worth $14 million to thefts in 2012 alone. What makes the ammunition theft alarming for Israel is that many of them have taken place in a close proximity to the Gaza border and that such massive loot has been aided by trucks that somehow managed to enter the Israeli weapon depots.

Many security experts wonder whether such thefts denote a serious security crisis in the Israeli military or they are being deliberately overlooked for short-term material or long-term tactical gains.

Following the June theft, Shin Bet arrested two Israeli soldiers, indicating the potential involvement of insiders in aiding arms dealers and other actors organising such high profile loots.