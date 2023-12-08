An Israeli army helicopter fired on the Israelis captured by Hamas resistance group on October 7 on their way to besieged Gaza, according to a leaked video, which has revealed their horror of being killed in Israeli attacks rather than Hamas blitz.

The leaked audio, parts of which were published on the Israeli news site Ynet, captures the meeting on Tuesday between former Israeli captives, relatives of those still in Hamas captivity, and Israel's war-time Cabinet.

A freed female captive is heard in the recording as saying: "The feeling we had there was that no one was doing anything for us. The fact is that I was in a hiding place that was shelled, and we had to be smuggled out, and we were wounded. That's besides the helicopter that shot at us on the way to Gaza."

She added: "The fact that we were shelled, the fact that no one knew anything about where we were … You claim that there is intelligence. But the fact is that we are being shelled. My husband was separated from us three days before we returned to Israel and taken to the [Hamas] tunnels."

In the details of the meeting, the captives released by Hamas and their relatives who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed their dissatisfaction with the premier due to the Israeli air strikes on besieged Gaza.

Another detainee, who was released as part of the captive swap deal between Israel and Hamas, said: "I experienced captivity, and I understand its hardships. Every day in captivity was extremely challenging.

"We were in tunnels, terrified that it would not be Hamas, but Israel, that would kill us, and then they would say Hamas killed you. So, I strongly urge that the prisoner exchange begins as soon as possible, and everyone needs to return home. There should be no hierarchy. Everyone is equally important."

Related ‘Hannibal Directive’: Did Israel kill its own?

Hannibal Protocol

Last month Haaretz reported that the military helicopter arrived at the site of the festival and opened fire on the Hamas fighters but also shot several festival participants. Some Israeli forces also "decided to use artillery shells" against Hamas "independently, without getting permission from their superiors," it reported.

A recent soldier's testimony also raised questions about whether the Israeli army fired on its own civilians under the "Hannibal Protocol" on October 7 near the fence with besieged Gaza.

In a report broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 News, a second lieutenant from an Israeli tank unit identified as Michal spoke about her experience in pursuing Palestinian fighters on October 7.

"We arrived at the entrance of the [Hulit] compound, and the gate was closed. A soldier came to me, somewhat frightened, saying, 'Terrorists have entered now.' We entered the compound, broke the gate with the tank, and followed the directions pointed out by the soldier," she said.