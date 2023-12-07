South American countries have urged Venezuela and Guyana to seek a peaceful solution to their territorial dispute over the Esequibo region, warning the nations to avoid "unilateral actions" on the conflict.

Members of the Mercosur trade bloc "express their deep concern at the rise in tensions between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana," said a joint statement on Thursday from the bloc's member countries Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

"Latin America should be a region of peace," the statement added.

Non-Mercosur members Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru also signed the statement.

The countries urged both parties "to engage in dialogue and seek a peaceful solution to the dispute, in order to avoid unilateral actions and initiatives that could aggravate it."

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, meanwhile, called for Venezuela to cease unilateral action regarding its border dispute with Guyana.

Cameron, speaking at a news conference in Washington following a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said he hopes to have phone calls later with the president of Guyana and others in the region.