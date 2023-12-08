WORLD
Rockets target US embassy in Iraq's capital
Multiple rockets targeted the Green Zone, housing US embassy in capital Baghdad.
A general view of the U.S. Embassy at the Green zone in Baghdad, Iraq January 7, 2020. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 8, 2023

At least three rockets targeting the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone were fired at dawn on Friday, landing on the outskirts of the district housing government and diplomatic buildings, an Iraqi security official said.

A US military official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP news agency that alarms had gone off and that "probable sounds of impacts were heard" near the US embassy and Union III base, where troops from the international counter-terror coalition are stationed.

This is a developing story and it will be updated accordingly...

SOURCE:AFP
