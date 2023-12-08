Four Turkish F-16 fighter jets arrived in Romania to participate in NATO’s enhanced air policing mission, Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

A total of 71 personnel were also dispatched to Romania's 86th Borcea Airbase, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The mission will run through March 31, 2024.

"We thank the people of Romania for hosting and wish our heroic staff success in their duties," it added.