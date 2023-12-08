TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye deploys fighter jets to Romania for NATO air policing mission
Four F-16s and 71 personnel were sent to Borcea Airbase in Romania for an enhanced air policing mission, aiming to preserve the Alliance's aerial security.
Türkiye deploys fighter jets to Romania for NATO air policing mission
Allies are providing additional assets to enhance air policing along NATO’s eastern borders, following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.   / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 8, 2023

Four Turkish F-16 fighter jets arrived in Romania to participate in NATO’s enhanced air policing mission, Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

A total of 71 personnel were also dispatched to Romania's 86th Borcea Airbase, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The mission will run through March 31, 2024.

"We thank the people of Romania for hosting and wish our heroic staff success in their duties," it added.

RECOMMENDED

Air policing is a peacetime mission that aims to preserve the security of Alliance airspace. It is a collective task and involves the continuous presence of fighter aircraft and crews, which are ready to react quickly to possible airspace violations, according to NATO.

As a part of the broad set of assurance measures introduced following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, allies are providing additional assets to enhance air policing along NATO’s eastern borders, it added.

RelatedTürkiye joins NATO military drill in Hungary
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system