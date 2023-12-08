TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye welcomes confidence-building agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Azerbaijan and Armenia announced in a statement that they agreed to mutually release detainees in a step toward peace.
Türkiye welcomes confidence-building agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
“We support the decision to continue negotiations for the adoption of additional confidence-building measures," Turkish Foreign Ministry said. /Photo: TRT World / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 8, 2023

Türkiye has welcomed an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to take confidence-building measures and stated a desire for the prompt signing of a peace agreement between the two countries.

“We support the decision to continue negotiations for the adoption of additional confidence-building measures," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.

"We wish for the prompt signing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will constitute one of the most crucial developments for the establishment of permanent peace and stability in the South Caucasus," it added.

Azerbaijan and Armenia announced in a statement late Thursday that they agreed to mutually release detainees in a step toward peace.

RECOMMENDED

“The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan share the view that there is a historical chance to achieve a long-awaited peace in the region. Two countries reconfirm their intention to normalise relations and to reach the peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to the statement.

As part of the agreement reached on taking “tangible steps” toward building confidence between two countries, Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian soldiers in exchange for two Azerbaijani soldiers “as driven by values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill.”

RelatedTürkiye awaits response on 4-way talks about Azerbaijan's Karabakh: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system