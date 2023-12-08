It’s been a rocky two months for French President Emmanuel Macron, who seems to be having trouble picking a side when it comes to the conflict in Gaza.

Following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, Macron - and his Western counterparts - declared unconditional support for Israel.

The Eiffel Tower lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag, and France even initially banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations to “maintain public order.” In some cities, police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who defied the ban.

However, as the number of Palestinians killed in Israel's war on Gaza began to rise, Macron started calling for a humanitarian truce, which later evolved into a sharp demand for a ceasefire.

“These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop,” Macron told the BBC in November.

Supporters of Macron say his change in course makes sense, given the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

But critics say his approach has been erratic at best, and seemed more like an effort to try out different messaging to see what would take.

They point to Macron’s proposal in October to form an international alliance to fight Hamas, an idea that was poorly received by Arab and Western nations. Some also called his pledge of $107 million (€100 million) in humanitarian aid for Palestinians at a Paris conference in November as merely “wishful thinking.”

One analyst seeking to unpack Macron’s motives took a pragmatic approach. In an op-ed for Internationale Politik, French author Joseph de Weck said the key to understanding French-Israel relations is the idea of opportunity.

“Unlike Germany’s policy, which is above all guided by a historical imperative, France’s Israel policy has been more opportunistic, driven by changing geopolitical and economic interests in the region.”

He quoted Macron as saying, “We have told Israel that we support your security, because your security is not only your business.”

Indeed, fighting in the Middle East has previously spurred tensions in France, which has the world’s third-largest Jewish population (after Israel and the US), and the largest Muslim population in Western Europe.