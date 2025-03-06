BIZTECH
2 min read
Europe's Ariane 6 launches French military satellite after delays
The launch marks its first commercial mission after delays and a partially successful test flight in 2023.
00:00
Europe's Ariane 6 launches French military satellite after delays
European nations agreed in 2014 to develop Ariane 6 in response to growing competition in the commercial launch market, but its arrival, originally due in 2020, was repeatedly delayed. / Reuters
March 6, 2025

Europe's newest uncrewed heavy launcher blasted off on a delayed mission to carry a French military observation satellite towards orbit in its first commercially operational launch.

The Ariane 6 rocket lifted from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 1:24 pm local time (1624 GMT), live webcast images showed, following two earlier postponements.

Europe's flagship staged a partially successful inaugural test flight on July 9 last year, carrying out a series of trials but leaving its upper stage in orbit after a software glitch.

Thursday's launch, ferrying the CSO-3 optical and infrared satellite for the French Air Force's Space Command to orbit, marks the climax of more than a decade of development.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish defence industry to produce high-resolution micro satellite system

Responding to competition

Since the retirement of the workhorse Ariane 5 in 2023, Europe has had little independent access to space, with war in Ukraine cutting Western ties to Russian Soyuz rockets and Italy's Vega C grounded for two years until last December.

RECOMMENDED

European nations agreed in 2014 to develop Ariane 6 in response to growing competition in the commercial launch market, but its arrival, originally due in 2020, was repeatedly delayed.

The delays left Europe relying on Elon Musk's SpaceX for some launches.

Thursday's military satellite deployment, coinciding with a European summit on a transatlantic rift over Ukraine and security following the postponements, has emerged as a test for Europe's progress towards greater autonomy in strategic sectors.

Although carrying a military payload, the journey is considered a commercial one by European authorities because it is the first being handled for Ariane 6 by operator Arianespace, rather than the European Space Agency which oversaw development.

Ariane 6 is built by ArianeGroup, co-owned by Airbus and Safran.

RelatedTRT Global - Europe’s car automakers are struggling to survive: industry chief

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat