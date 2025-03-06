Europe's newest uncrewed heavy launcher blasted off on a delayed mission to carry a French military observation satellite towards orbit in its first commercially operational launch.

The Ariane 6 rocket lifted from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 1:24 pm local time (1624 GMT), live webcast images showed, following two earlier postponements.

Europe's flagship staged a partially successful inaugural test flight on July 9 last year, carrying out a series of trials but leaving its upper stage in orbit after a software glitch.

Thursday's launch, ferrying the CSO-3 optical and infrared satellite for the French Air Force's Space Command to orbit, marks the climax of more than a decade of development.

Responding to competition

Since the retirement of the workhorse Ariane 5 in 2023, Europe has had little independent access to space, with war in Ukraine cutting Western ties to Russian Soyuz rockets and Italy's Vega C grounded for two years until last December.