Türkiye's vice president has said that the country will keep pushing for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, which has been pummeled for over two months by Israeli attacks.

"Türkiye relentlessly continues its efforts for a lasting ceasefire, unhindered and scaled up humanitarian access to Gaza, and enduring peace," Cevdet Yilmaz said on Friday at the seventh edition of the TRT World Forum, an event organised in Istanbul by TRT World.

Underlining that peace will remain out in the region until the Israeli and Palestinian sides come to a "just peace deal," Yilmaz said this would be possible through the establishment of an "independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

He reiterated Türkiye's willingness to take on responsibility in collaboration with other nations under its proposal for the creation of a guarantee mechanism to help end the conflict in Gaza.

"We have not only responded to the flash appeal of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, but we have also mobilised our own means to send humanitarian aid.

"Upon the bombing of hospitals in Gaza, we brought some patients to Türkiye for treatment. We will continue to spare no effort to assist Palestinians in need," Yilmaz added.

Türkiye's regional, multilateral ties

Further underlining that Türkiye will continue to contribute to building a more equitable global system, Yilmaz said:

"The world may be fragmented, but Türkiye’s position is crystal-clear in working actively towards 'peace at home and peace in the world'."

He also voiced Türkiye's endorsement of regional solutions to regional issues.

"Therefore, while developing our bilateral relations, we also prioritise regional multilateral platforms," Yilmaz added.

While noting that Türkiye has had a role in founding several several regional organisations, including Organization of Turkic States, Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, Southeast European Cooperation Process, and Economic Cooperation Organization, he said Ankara's foreign policy vision is "not limited to our vicinity."

Related Turkish FM Fidan pushes for 2-state solution to Israel-Palestine

Fight against terrorism

Yilmaz also emphasised Türkiye's significant role in fighting terrorism, which he said "constitutes the most pressing threat to peace and security in our region."

He said Türkiye has effectively countering terrorism "in all of its manifestations" including Daesh, the PKK/YPG, or Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 253 people dead and 2,734 injured.