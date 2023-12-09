People in Gaza are desperate, living packed into unhealthy shelters or on the streets without enough food, the deputy executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP) has said.

In a statement, Carl Skau said that fear can be seen in the eyes of women and children in the besieged enclave, where more than 17,000 civilians have been killed in ongoing Israeli attacks.

His remarks came after his visit to Gaza along with Corinne Fleischer, the WFP's regional director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe, and Palestine Country Director Samer AbdelJaber to show their commitment to the Palestinian people and to support WFP employees.

"Confusion at warehouses, distribution points with thousands of desperate hungry people, supermarkets with bare shelves, and overcrowded shelters with bursting bathrooms. The dull thud of bombs was the soundtrack for our day," said Skau.

He noted that Gazans are "living packed into unhealthy shelters or on the streets as winter closes in, they are sick, and they do not have enough food."

"We visited Gaza today, and nothing quite prepared me for the fear, the chaos, and the despair we encountered," said Skau.

"We cannot do our job"