WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macron accused of violating secularism over Jewish ceremony at palace
The chief rabbi of France lighting a Hanukkah candle alongside the French President stirs controversy, as Macron is criticised over violating the principle of secularism.
Macron accused of violating secularism over Jewish ceremony at palace
Lawmaker Jerome Guedj said elected French officials should not participate in any religious ceremonies, including Hanukkah. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
December 9, 2023

A ceremony to mark the start of Hanukkah, a weeklong Jewish holiday, at the Elysee has sparked an outcry in France, with President Emmanuel Macron being accused of violating the principle of secularism.

During Thursday's ceremony at the presidential palace in Paris, Haim Korsia, the chief rabbi of France, lit a Hannukah candle alongside Macron.

The scene, filmed and shared on social media, stirred a controversy, with politicians and others criticising the president as French laws specify that religion should play no part in the running of the state.

In her post on X, Socialist MP Carole Delga, who is also the president of the regional council of Occitania, said Elysee Palace is not a "place of worship."

RECOMMENDED

Lawmaker Jerome Guedj said elected French officials should not participate in any religious ceremonies, including Hanukkah.

Adrien Quatennens, another deputy, also criticized Macron for hosting the event at the palace.

Yonathan Arfi, head of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), told Sud Radio broadcaster that organizing the ceremony at the place was "a mistake," and it should not have happened.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin have backed the president.

RelatedFrench city suspends secularism for Catholic mass, derided as hypocritical
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system