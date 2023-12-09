WORLD
Authorities in France launch probe after Muslim prayer room vandalised
The French interior minister says such hateful acts have no place in France.
The minaret of a mosque is seen in Creteil near Paris. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2023

Authorities have launched an investigation after anti-Muslim graffiti was found on the entrance of a Muslim prayer room in northwestern France.

In a post on X, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the probe was initiated after anti-Muslim words were discovered written on a wall.

Expressing solidarity with local Muslims in Guingamp village, he said such hateful acts have no place in France.

"It's racist, deplorable and scandalous," the France Bleu media outlet reported, citing Philippe Le Goff, the mayor of Guingamp.

SOURCE:AA
