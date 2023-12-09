New York-based stock exchange Nasdaq Inc. has agreed to pay a $4M settlement to the US Department of Treasury over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran by a former Nasdaq unit, the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

Nasdaq OMX Armenia provided services to Iran and Iran's state-owned Bank Mellat, it said.

"The settlement amount reflects OFAC's determination that Nasdaq's conduct was non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed," OFAC said.