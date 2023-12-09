BIZTECH
Nasdaq settles for $4M over sanctions violations involving Iran
Nasdaq states in an email that the settlement recognizes mitigating factors, including Nasdaq's voluntary disclosure of the transactions in 2014 and the subsequent sale of the Armenian subsidiary in 2018.
Nasdaq OMX Armenia acknowledged providing services to Iran and Iran's state-owned Bank Mellat. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2023

New York-based stock exchange Nasdaq Inc. has agreed to pay a $4M settlement to the US Department of Treasury over apparent violations of sanctions against Iran by a former Nasdaq unit, the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

Nasdaq OMX Armenia provided services to Iran and Iran's state-owned Bank Mellat, it said.

"The settlement amount reflects OFAC's determination that Nasdaq's conduct was non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed," OFAC said.

Nasdaq said in an emailed statement that the settlement acknowledged mitigating factors, including Nasdaq's voluntary disclosure of the transactions in 2014 and its sale of the Armenian subsidiary in 2018.

Nasdaq acquired the Armenian Stock Exchange, subsequently renamed Nasdaq OMX Armenia, when it acquired Swedish financial company OMX AB in February 2008.

RelatedAzerbaijan: Armenia and Iran colluded on drug trafficking for 30 years
