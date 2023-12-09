WORLD
Russia offers contribution to climate fund from frozen assets worth $300B
The move would help to close the gap between developed and developing countries in dealing with climate crisis, says Russia's climate envoy at the COP28 summit.
Ruslan Edelgeriev, Russia special presidential representative on climate issues, speaks during a plenary session at the COP28 U N Climate Summit in Dubai. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2023

Russia said it was looking into whether its frozen gold reserves, taken after Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine, could be used to fund the climate damage fund to help developing countries.

In what looked like an attempt to try to fulfil Moscow's aim of doing "everything possible" to stop the West from seizing its frozen reserves, Russia's climate envoy said at the COP28 summit on Saturday the move would help to close the gap between developed and developing countries in dealing with climate crisis.

It is unlikely to be agreed upon. The West froze around half - or more than $300 billion - of Russia's international reserves after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February last year.

Kiev wants the proceeds from Russian frozen assets to be used to help rebuild the country – something many in the West want to happen but which has been complicated by legal questions and the move's possible future ramifications.

"We are ready to announce that Russia is looking into the voluntary contribution of finance to the loss and damage fund from the frozen national gold reserves held by international organisations," Ruslan Edelgeriev, Russia's climate representative, said on the main stage at COP28 in Dubai.

"It is a step dictated by the need to close the gap between developing and developed countries."

SOURCE:Reuters
