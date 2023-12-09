Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has said the United States was "responsible for the bloodshed" of children in Gaza after Washington vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the besieged coastal enclave.

"The President has described the American position as aggressive and immoral, a blatant violation of all humanitarian values and principles, and holds the United States responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women, and elderly in Gaza" due to its support for Israel, said a statement from Abbas's office.

Washington's veto at a special meeting of the Security Council on Friday scuttled growing efforts towards an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the territory led by UN chief Antonio Guterres and Arab nations.

Related What's it like to be a parent in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 3,600 children so far?

American envoy Robert Wood said the resolution was "divorced from reality" and "would have not moved the needle forward on the ground".