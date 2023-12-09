WORLD
2 MIN READ
US 'responsible for bloodshed' of Gaza children after UN veto: Abbas
Washington was the only Security Council member which voted against a resolution calling for an urgent ceasefire in besieged Gaza where Israel has killed more than 17,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women.
US 'responsible for bloodshed' of Gaza children after UN veto: Abbas
Mourners stand by shrouded bodies of Palestinians killed following Israeli strikes at Khan Yunis in southern Gaza / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
December 9, 2023

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has said the United States was "responsible for the bloodshed" of children in Gaza after Washington vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the besieged coastal enclave.

"The President has described the American position as aggressive and immoral, a blatant violation of all humanitarian values and principles, and holds the United States responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women, and elderly in Gaza" due to its support for Israel, said a statement from Abbas's office.

Washington's veto at a special meeting of the Security Council on Friday scuttled growing efforts towards an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the territory led by UN chief Antonio Guterres and Arab nations.

RelatedWhat's it like to be a parent in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 3,600 children so far?

American envoy Robert Wood said the resolution was "divorced from reality" and "would have not moved the needle forward on the ground".

RECOMMENDED

Israel praised the veto, but the resolution's sponsor, the United Arab Emirates, said it was "deeply disappointed" by the result.

Abbas said on Saturday that "US policy makes it complicit in the crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem".

Guterres had convened the emergency meeting after weeks of fighting left nearly 17,500 people dead in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the latest toll from the Palestinian health ministry in the coastal enclave.

On the Israeli side, an estimated 1,200 people have been killed since October 7. Another 240 were taken hostage, Israeli officials say.

RelatedLeaked document parallels ongoing elimination of Palestinians from Gaza
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system