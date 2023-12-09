Iran has said that attempting to revive its landmark nuclear deal with world powers that was effectively scrapped by former United States president Donald Trump was increasingly "useless".

"Today, the more we advance, the more the JCPOA becomes useless," Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday in a speech to students at the University of Tehran, using the initials of the official name of the nuclear deal.

In 2015, Iran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of sanctions.

But while the deal was signed with several countries — including China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany — it was rendered effectively useless when the United States unilaterally withdrew under Trump in 2018.

With the US reimposing sanctions, international banks and businesses have stayed away from Iran for fear of falling foul of US regulators.