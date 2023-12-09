In pictures: 'Stop the war' cry rings out as thousands march for Palestine
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In pictures: 'Stop the war' cry rings out as thousands march for PalestineFrom Istanbul to Paris and London, men, women and children demand an end to Israeli killing of Palestinian civilians and an end to the war in besieged Gaza.
Demonstrators march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during a rally in London on December 9. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Anupam Bordoloi
December 9, 2023

Thousands of people marched across several cities, demanding an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza as global opinion continued to turn against Israel's barbaric attack on helpless Palestinian civilians in the devastated enclave.

Jewish and Arab Israelis also staged anti-war demonstrations at a roundabout in Baqa al Gharbiyye city in Israel, where the ultranationalist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure from Israelis demanding an end to the war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
