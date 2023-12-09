A top official at the International Mevlana Foundation, a group devoted to spreading the teachings of Mevlana Rumi, a 13th-century poet, mystic, and scholar who lived most of his life in Türkiye, has stated that their programs have been working to convey his messages to people around the world.

Esin Celebi Bayru, a 22nd generation descendant of Mevlana Jelaluddin al-Rumi, better known in the West as Rumi, and vice head of the International Mevlana Foundation, told Anadolu on Saturday that last year they started preparations to organise events both at home and abroad for the 750th passing anniversary of one of the greatest mystics in the Turkish and Islamic world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared 2023 "the Year of Mevlana," she said, adding: "We had planned to organise whirling dervish ceremonies in Mevlevi lodges, panels, symposiums at universities, and events such as cinema and theater both domestically and abroad."

"Unfortunately, due to the earthquake that saddened all of us, these projects were shelved. We went to places where we were previously invited," she said, referring to the February 6 quakes in southern Türkiye that took over 50,000 lives."

Philosophy of Mevlevism

Celebi said she went to the Netherlands, the US, and Australia to hold seminars about Rumi's teachings.