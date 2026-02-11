India's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said he had communicated with and met the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time in the United States, but said he had no connection to any wrongdoings or crimes.

Hardeep Singh Puri, a career diplomat-turned-politician, said on Wednesday he was part of the International Peace Institute (IPI), a New York think tank headed by Norwegian diplomat and former cabinet minister Terje Roed-Larsen until 2020, and met the disgraced Jewish American financier "three or maximum four times" during his time there.



Roed-Larsen, 78, has apologised for his connection to Epstein and his wife, Mona Juul, a Norwegian ambassador, stepped down over her links to Epstein.



Puri's comments came in response to questions by India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in parliament.



Gandhi said Puri's name had been mentioned in Epstein's emails and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to clarify what his dealings with Epstein were.



Puri, who served as India's ambassador to the United Nations from 2009-2013, became a minister in Modi's cabinet in 2017. He denied any wrongdoing.



Documents released by the US Department of Justice show emails between Puri and Epstein, mostly referring to Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, who Puri said he wanted to invite to India so he could explore the country's potential for internet-based businesses.

Puri said that Epstein once called him "two-faced" in communication, and emphasised he had no interest in or knowledge of Epstein's illegal activities — he was seen as "not the right person" for them.

Puri expedites Epstein's visa request

Puri’s ties to Epstein have come under intense scrutiny in India after email exchanges, including one in which Puri was trying to pitch India's economic opportunities under initiatives like Make in India and Digital India, and wanted to arrange Hoffman's visit to India to explore internet-based businesses, tech, and investment potential.

One notable email from Puri to Epstein in December 2014 said "Please let me know when you are back from your exotic island," while asking to meet and provide books to generate interest in India.

High-profile people have come under scrutiny for visits to Little Saint James, notoriously known as "Epstein Island", the private redoubt in the US Virgin Islands where prosecutors say Epstein trafficked underage girls for sex.

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking minor girls.

Another from November 13, 2014, involved Puri emailing Hoffman, with Epstein copied, about India being a "terrific opportunity" for internet-based economic activity.

There were also follow-ups, such as Puri asking Epstein for advice on meetings or arrangements related to Hoffman.

On October 24, 2014, Epstein emailed Puri, saying his "my assistant needs a quick visa so she can attend a wedding in India. Is there someone at the consulate she can talk to?"

Puri expedited Epstein's request, instructing two senior embassy officials to fast-track it.

The millions of files, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, recently released by the US also mention Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This includes emails about his US visits and India-Israel relations.