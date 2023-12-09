Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with his counterparts assigned by the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit, have visited Canada to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Fidan and the members of the Muslim group – formed to follow up the decisions taken at the extraordinary joint summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League on November 11 – were received by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the capital Ottawa on Saturday.

The delegation also met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. On Friday, the delegation was in the US to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, think tanks, and media organisations.

The extraordinary joint summit mandated the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Nigeria to take international action to stop the war in Gaza and achieve lasting peace.

The group has held meetings in Beijing, Moscow, London, Paris, Barcelona, New York, and Washington DC respectively for the last three weeks. In its contacts so far, the delegation gave the message of starting a solution process – that will be carried out through UN parameters – for a permanent and fair peace after the ceasefire in Gaza.