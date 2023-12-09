TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Fidan holds talks in Canada to push for ceasefire in Gaza
The extraordinary joint summit mandates the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Nigeria to take international action to stop the war in Gaza and achieve lasting peace.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with his counterparts appointed during the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit, visited Canada to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
December 9, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with his counterparts assigned by the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit, have visited Canada to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Fidan and the members of the Muslim group – formed to follow up the decisions taken at the extraordinary joint summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League on November 11 – were received by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the capital Ottawa on Saturday.

The delegation also met with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. On Friday, the delegation was in the US to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, think tanks, and media organisations.

The extraordinary joint summit mandated the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Nigeria to take international action to stop the war in Gaza and achieve lasting peace.

The group has held meetings in Beijing, Moscow, London, Paris, Barcelona, New York, and Washington DC respectively for the last three weeks. In its contacts so far, the delegation gave the message of starting a solution process – that will be carried out through UN parameters – for a permanent and fair peace after the ceasefire in Gaza.

They also called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a week-long truce with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 48,780 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas. The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
