WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lula urges caution to Maduro amidst escalating Guyana-Venezuela row
Tension soars over the oil-rich Essequibo region controlled by Guyana since Maduro's government held a referendum in which 95 percent of voters supported declaring Venezuela its rightful owner.
Lula urges caution to Maduro amidst escalating Guyana-Venezuela row
Lula attends ceremony at the Brazilian National Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES) headquarters / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2023

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for restraint from his counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, on Saturday amid Venezuela's escalating border dispute with neighboring Guyana, as South American leaders nervously monitored the deepening dispute.

Lula, who has maintained close ties with Maduro, issued a clear warning in a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart, according to a statement from his office.

"Lula emphasized the importance of avoiding unilateral measures that could escalate the situation," the Brazilian presidency said.

It said Lula had told Maduro of fellow South American countries' "growing concern," citing a joint declaration Thursday by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay that called for "both parties to negotiate to seek a peaceful solution."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also called for caution.

"The biggest misfortune that could h it South America would be a war," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Calls for mediation

Guyana has administered Essequibo, which makes up more than two-thirds of its territory, for more than a century.

RECOMMENDED

But Venezuela has claimed it for decades. The row intensified after ExxonMobil discovered oil in Essequibo in 2015, helping give Guyana -- population 800,000 -- the world's biggest crude reserves per capita.

Since last Sunday's referendum, Maduro has taken legal steps to create a Venezuelan province in Essequibo and ordered the state oil company to issue licenses for extracting crude in the region.

The United States meanwhile announced joint military exercises with Guyana, which Venezuela condemned as a "provocation."

The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting Friday on the spiraling dispute, which is the subject of litigation before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Lula's office said he had proposed in his conversation with Maduro for the head of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States to contact both sides to set up talks.

Lula has so far kept friendly ties with Maduro, inviting him to a South American summit in May.

But the Essequibo dispute is rife with risk for Brazil, which borders both Guyana and Venezuela.

Brazil has sent army reinforcements to its northern border amid the surge in tension.

RelatedNeighbours urge Venezuela, Guyana to settle Esequibo dispute peacefully
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh