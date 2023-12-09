Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for restraint from his counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, on Saturday amid Venezuela's escalating border dispute with neighboring Guyana, as South American leaders nervously monitored the deepening dispute.

Lula, who has maintained close ties with Maduro, issued a clear warning in a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart, according to a statement from his office.

"Lula emphasized the importance of avoiding unilateral measures that could escalate the situation," the Brazilian presidency said.

It said Lula had told Maduro of fellow South American countries' "growing concern," citing a joint declaration Thursday by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay that called for "both parties to negotiate to seek a peaceful solution."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also called for caution.

"The biggest misfortune that could h it South America would be a war," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Calls for mediation

Guyana has administered Essequibo, which makes up more than two-thirds of its territory, for more than a century.