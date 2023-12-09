Leaders of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) gathered in Djibouti to discuss the Sudan conflict that has been raging since April 15.

“The violence threatens the country's existence and regional stability. Today's summit is a beacon of hope. Sudan needs peace”, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who is also chairman of the Eastern Africa bloc, said in a statement after the summit on Saturday.

He demanded an immediate ceasefire in Sudan.

“The Assembly effectively secured a commitment from the Sudanese belligerents to promptly convene & agree upon a cessation of hostilities—a crucial step in addressing the aspirations of the Sudanese people!” IGAD Secretary General Workneh Gebeyehu wrote on X.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Addis Ababa remains committed to supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The summit also focused on broader issues on regional peace and security initiatives, according to the Somali presidency.

