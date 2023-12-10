1615 GMT — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the leaders of Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay during a trip to Buenos Aires to attend the inauguration of President Javier Milei.

"The support and strong united voice of Latin American countries that stand with the people of Ukraine in our fight for freedom and democracy is very important for us," Zelenskyy said on X, formerly Twitter, after the meetings.

Zelenskyy was in Buenos Aires for the swearing-in ceremony of Argentina's Javier Milei, an event that brought together many world leaders.

The Ukrainian leader praised Uruguay's participation in the third foreign advisors meeting on the implementation of Ukraine's formula for peace, and invited Ecuador and Paraguay to join.

All three South American countries had voted in favour of a February 2023 UN resolution calling to end the war in Ukraine.

More updates 👇

1628 GMT — Hungarian truckers to protest at Ukraine border crossing on Monday

Hungarian truckers plan to protest near Hungary's main border crossing with Ukraine on Monday, aiming to slow the movement of trucks as they demand restrictions on Ukrainian hauliers working in the European Union, police said.

Police have given permission for the protest in which about a dozen trucks will partially block the main road leading to the Zahony crossing, police said in a reply to emailed questions from Reuters.

Police did not say how long the protest would last but website index.hu reported the plan was to partially block the road leading to the border until the end of December.

1524 GMT — White House to intensify push for Ukraine aid and border security deal

The White House will step up its engagement with US lawmakers trying to strike a bipartisan deal that would provide military aid for Ukraine and Israel while tightening US border security, a Democratic senator said on Sunday.

Republicans have insisted that additional funding for Ukraine must be paired with major US border security changes but a bipartisan group of senators trying to broker a compromise have made little progress with less than a week before the US Congress leaves for a Christmas break.