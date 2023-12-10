TÜRKİYE
Establishing lasting peace in Gaza is collective obligation: Turkish FM
Referring to the ongoing inhumane attacks in Palestine's Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan remarks on the weakness of the international system to ensure common values of humanity on Human Rights Day.
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
December 10, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said continued Israeli attacks on Palestine's Gaza are a threat to common values of humanity, as he marked Human Rights Day which honours the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“This year, we observe this significant day with an increased awareness of the responsibility to stand against human rights violations in our region and worldwide, aiming to establish lasting peace and stability,” Fidan said on Sunday in a written message released by Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"The ongoing inhumane attacks in Gaza not only strike a blow to the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people but also to the shared values of all humanity."

"The inability to halt the ongoing tragedy so far highlights the weakness of the international system," Fidan said.

He stressed that putting an end to the massacre of civilians in Gaza and taking action toward the establishment of lasting peace is a collective obligation for all countries.

The UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 48,780 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave since the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause.

