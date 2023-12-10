Social media platform X has shown the account of United States conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to have been reinstated after a poll organised by owner Elon Musk backed his return after a ban of nearly five years.

"The people have spoken and so it shall be," Musk posted in reply to a poll on Saturday on whether to reinstate the Jones account.

Close to 2 million votes were cast by the time the poll closed, with about 70 percent voting in favour of Jones' return.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment asking for confirmation of the same. Alex Jones also could not be immediately contacted.

Alex Jones's account with username "@RealAlexJones" now shows his last post from September 6, 2018, the same day the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, permanently banned his account and website Infowars from its platform, saying that the accounts had violated its behaviour policies.

The ban came weeks after Apple, Alphabet's YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.

Since Musk's takeover of the platform, it has reinstated previously suspended accounts including that of former United States President Donald Trump.